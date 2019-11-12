Chase Young Practicing with Ohio State, Could Return This Week

Breaking News Getty

Chase Young is still practicing with the Ohio State football team -- despite being suspended indefinitely -- and team officials say they're hoping he's reinstated this week.

Young -- the projected #1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft -- admitted he accepted a loan from a family friend so he could fly his GF out to the 2018 Rose Bowl, which is a big no-no with the NCAA.

The 20-year-old defensive end claims he repaid the loan, but the NCAA put him on ice anyway and he could face a 4-game suspension.

OSU is going to bat for Young and has engaged the NCAA in hopes of reducing the punishment to a 1-game suspension since he already sat out last weekend when OSU played Maryland. OSU won 73 to 14.

This week, the Buckeyes are gearing up to play Rutgers -- and Tuesday, coach Ryan Day told reporters, "We're going to prepare for him to be back this week."

Young leads the nation in sacks (13.5) and is one sack away from the school's single-season record. Day says Young has been practicing with the team during the suspension.