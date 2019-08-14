Michigan Hilariously Trolls Ohio State Over 'THE' Trademark Attempt

Getty

You knew it was coming ... the University of Michigan is hilariously roasting the hell outta its big-time rival, Ohio State ... mocking the school's recent application to trademark the word "THE."

News of the weird trademark attempt broke yesterday ... when attorney Josh Gerben noticed OSU -- which always likes to refer to itself as THE Ohio State University -- filed with the intent to make merch with the distinction.

The school's been getting made fun of ever since ... and now the Buckeyes' archnemesis is getting in on the fun.

Boom. Roasted.

Of course, if you're not familiar with the rivalry, these schools absolutely HATE each other ... and have crazy traditions, like OSU crossing out all "M"s on campus during Michigan week in the football season.