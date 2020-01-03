Simon Cowell Looking Slim with GF Lauren Silverman in Barbados

Backgrid

Gabrielle Union's controversial departure from "America's Got Talent" is clearly no skin off Simon Cowell's teeth ... because he's livin' it up in Barbados.

The 'AGT' judge and longtime GF Lauren Silverman were full of laughs Thursday when they hit the picturesque white sand. The couple certainly looked relaxed ... easy to do while soaking up the Caribbean rays.

Seems the only kinda sweating Simon's doing these days is in the gym (that bod, man) and on the beach ... cause he seems to be taking in stride with how Gabrielle exited 'AGT.'

As we reported ... Gabrielle went public last month claiming 'AGT' had a toxic culture. She also claimed she was fired after complaining about it.