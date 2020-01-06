Andrew Kimmel Getting Movie Offers for Mexican Travel Nightmare

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Andrew Kimmel is finally saying "gracias" after his nightmarish trip to Mexico went viral ... telling us he's getting ready to make a movie about his wild 24-hour adventure.

Andrew, a TV and digital producer in Los Angeles, was on "TMZ Live" Monday to download us on his scary excursion to Cabo ... telling us movie offers are rolling in, and one project is already in the works!

When you see Andrew lay out the horrific trip -- which started as a simple one-day, year-end trip from L.A. to Cabo to maintain his American Airlines status -- it's easy to see why Hollywood wants to turn his story into a script. It's got tons of juicy themes like seedy bars, scammers, corrupt cops, bribery, jail, romance, and eventually ... a happy ending!!!