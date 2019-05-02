LeBron James Gets Music Video Offer ... From R&B Singer TOBi

EXCLUSIVE

LeBron James produces and acts in movies and TV -- he's on his way to Hollywood mogul status -- but now he's the one being offered a role ... by an up-and-coming R&B singer.

The dude with the voice is TOBi ... and a bunch of athletes from Todd Gurley to DeAndre Hopkins have been bumpin' his music -- so when we saw him in NYC this week, we asked about all the baller support.

"Man, it's crazy, man, cause these are people that we look up to in the sports world, and they love my music, and they're working out to it which is f**king dope. I love that."

TOBi says his favorite athlete is LeBron and Kawhi Leonard (he's from Toronto) ... so we asked if there might be a King James cameo in one of his videos.

It could happen ... LBJ appeared in the music vid for Ohio rapper Al Fatz song "Came Down" back in 2007.

TOBi says ... "You never know, that might happen. That just might happen. We're gonna get it poppin'!"