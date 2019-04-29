LeBron James In Offseason Training Mode, Even At Son's Game

LeBron James Gettin' Shots Up At Son's Game ... In Offseason Training Mode

More proof LeBron James is a lifetime member of the #GetBetterGang (shout-out Stephen Jackson) 'cause here's video of the King getting a little shooting practice in at his son's hoops game.

Bronny had a run this weekend at the Elite Youth Basketball League in Atlanta, and during a little down time in the action, his pops took the opportunity to get some shots up.

The L.A. Lakers star drained two shots (not exactly NBA range), all while the players were off the court. BTW, we also got video of LeBron rebounding while the kids shot around ... dude's a team player.

Coach K just pulled up to watch Bronny James 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A7dsjljsSh — Overtime (@overtime) April 27, 2019

As for Bronny, a hoops superstar himself ... he had a very special guest in attendance to watch him hoop ... Duke's Mike Krzyzewski was in the building.

If you were wondering, Bronny James is 14 ... get in there, Coach K.