'Bachelor' Peter Weber Visits Victoria F's Hometown, Make Out in Public

'Bachelor' Nation might do a double-take at this -- one of the Victorias from this week's premiere went quite a ways with Peter Weber ... but probably not the one you thought.

The pilot stud was recently spotted hand-in-hand with contestant Victoria Fuller, who made her debut to the show during Monday night's episode kicking off the 24th season, to mixed reviews. Welp, it looks like she stayed in the game long enough for hometowns.

TMZ obtained video taken from this past October showing Peter walking along with the 25-year-old Medical Sales Rep and former model. We're told this was shot in Victoria's stomping grounds of Virginia Beach ... which means she was one of the last 4 girls.

Funny enough, a ton of fans seemed to think Victoria P would actually be one of the final four. It's possible she still is, but we know for sure VF went the distance herself.

Now, in the clip, you see the pair walking their dog, whom we're told is hers and is named Buxton. Later, you see them embracing in a kiss after a live band plays at a bar called The Shack. Clearly, VF left her mark ... even though she comes with some controversy.

As soon as Monday's episode aired, old modeling photos of Victoria F circulated ... showin' her rocking gear for a White Lives Matter campaign on behalf of the White Marlin Marina. Fact is ... this White Lives Matter is designed to bring awareness to conservation of marlins.

It's a pun-y line that was meant to be a joke, but obviously the slogan has raised eyebrows, and some have perceived her promoting such words as racist in and of itself.

Victoria appears to have addressed some of these bad headlines, posting on Instagram back in November that the "rumors" about her were false ... and that there'd be an appropriate time and place when she would address these things and properly defend herself.