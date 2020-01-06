DraftKings Investigating Claims 'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Cheated to Win $1 Mil

Breaking News Getty/TMZ Composite

Former 'Bachelor' contestant Jade Roper Tolbert won $1 MILLION in a DraftKings fantasy football event this weekend ... but the victory has triggered an investigation after it appears she may have cheated.

Roper -- who appeared on season 19 of 'Bachelor' and season 2 of "Bachelor in Paradise" -- was participating in DK's Millionaire Maker daily fantasy contest, which involved selecting a lineup of players from the 4 NFL Wild Card games.

Roper submitted 150 entries -- the maximum allowed -- and one of her lineups ended up winning the $1 MILLION top prize. She even bragged about it on social media!

The problem ... fantasy football experts have pointed out an interesting wrinkle -- that her lineups seemed to be coordinated with her husband's 150 entries to maximize their chances of winning.

(FYI, Jade's husband is Tanner Tolbert, who was a contestant on season 7 of the "The Bachelorette." They met on season 2 of "Bachelor in Paradise.")

In other words, it appears the two colluded to gain a mathematical advantage over the other fantasy players ... which would be a clear violation of DraftKings rules and could void her victory.

Now, DraftKings tells TMZ Sports they've launched an investigation into the situation -- explaining, "We take the integrity and fairness of our contests very seriously and are looking into this matter."