DraftKings Investigating Claims 'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Cheated to Win $1 Mil

'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper DraftKings Probing $1 Mil Win ... Possible Collusion
1/6/2020 12:32 PM PT
Former 'Bachelor' contestant Jade Roper Tolbert won $1 MILLION in a DraftKings fantasy football event this weekend ... but the victory has triggered an investigation after it appears she may have cheated.
Roper -- who appeared on season 19 of 'Bachelor' and season 2 of "Bachelor in Paradise" -- was participating in DK's Millionaire Maker daily fantasy contest, which involved selecting a lineup of players from the 4 NFL Wild Card games.
Roper submitted 150 entries -- the maximum allowed -- and one of her lineups ended up winning the $1 MILLION top prize. She even bragged about it on social media!
The problem ... fantasy football experts have pointed out an interesting wrinkle -- that her lineups seemed to be coordinated with her husband's 150 entries to maximize their chances of winning.
(FYI, Jade's husband is Tanner Tolbert, who was a contestant on season 7 of the "The Bachelorette." They met on season 2 of "Bachelor in Paradise.")
In other words, it appears the two colluded to gain a mathematical advantage over the other fantasy players ... which would be a clear violation of DraftKings rules and could void her victory.
Now, DraftKings tells TMZ Sports they've launched an investigation into the situation -- explaining, "We take the integrity and fairness of our contests very seriously and are looking into this matter."
So far, no official comment from Jade or Tanner.
