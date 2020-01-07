Elon Musk Dances His Face Off in China for Tesla Factory Opening
1/7/2020 9:45 AM PT
Here's Elon Musk getting super loose on the floor -- not at a nightclub, but for the opening of his new factory in China -- and his moves scream ... let's sell some Model 3s, baby!!!
The Tesla honcho was in Shanghai Tuesday celebrating the launch of Tesla's manufacturing plant, and he was apparently so amped he just couldn't resist busting out his best dance.
Ya gotta see Elon's bag of tricks ... he slips off his jacket and tosses it aside before doing the ol' walk like an Egyptian (s/o to The Bangles). Ya might've seen some of his other moves ... in a retirement home.
Still, the crowd ate it up -- clapping, cheering and encouraging him to keep it moving ... keep his body moving.
Looks like Elon's learned his lesson from that unintentionally hysterical Cybertruck launch -- dance more, throw metal balls less. It's just more fun.
