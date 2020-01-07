Joel Embiid Gruesomely Dislocates Finger ... But Stays In Game!!!

Play video content Breaking News Courtesy of the NBA

WARNING: LOOK AWAY IF YOU'RE SQUEAMISH!!!

Joel Embiid nastily dislocated his ring finger during the 76ers' win over the Thunder on Monday ... and the injury was so bad -- his digit bent sideways at a 90-degree angle!!

But, the craziest part ... EMBIID STAYED IN THE GAME!!

The horrific scene all went down in the 1st quarter at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia ... when Embiid went up to block a shot but got his finger tangled in the process.

Ouch....



Joel Embiid was forced to leave the game after a gruesome finger injury. pic.twitter.com/eMhVCtFCYm — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 7, 2020 @ESPNAusNZ

When he eventually looked down to see the mangled mess on his hand ... it wasn't pretty -- with teammate Ben Simmons saying, "I nearly thew up when I saw that."

Joel went into the locker room for a few minutes to pop it back into place and check for broken bones ... but when the injury came back clean -- the guy hopped right back on the court!!!

Embiid ended up playing 32 minutes and still managed to score 18 points with nine rebounds and 8 assists. Yeah, BEAST!!

Joel says he might take the Sixers' next game off on Thursday against the Celtics to rest the hand ... and we're pretty sure he's earned that right.