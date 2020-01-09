Trump's Iran Conflict Has Americans Shopping for Bunkers

The United States conflict with Iran has had Americans freaked the f**k out lately -- and, accordingly, they've been looking far and wide to burrow themselves underground.

TMZ spoke with some of the best bunker retailers in the biz, and wouldn't you know it ... they say their sales and window shoppers have gone through the roof over the past week or so as missiles and nuke threats have been flying back and forth in the Middle East.

Let's start with Rising S -- which hawks pretty pricey shelters, ranging from $45k to a whopping $1 million. They tell us bunkers have been selling like hotcakes since Trump took out Gen. Soleimani. RS says they've sold 17 bomb shelters since then. A recent uptick of 150%.

Next is Hardened Structures ... which sells some of the most expensive shelters -- in the multi-million dollar range. Your average Joe probably can't afford 'em, but they say they've had 12 inquires of late. Another surge.

President Trump says "the missiles fired last night (by Iran) were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration." pic.twitter.com/1HTBLDacgn — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 8, 2020 @Breaking911

Then we got a company called Vivos, which tells us they've had 1,000-plus inquiries for products in the last week alone, and 300-plus in a 24-hour period. They've even sold 20 "spots" in shelter communities they operate. Pretty wild, huh?

Here's another crazy thing ... all of the places we contacted say most of their recent potential buyers have cited Iran as the reason they were in the market.

We circled back after DT's Tuesday AM speech, which seemed to be an attempt to deescalate things. Nonetheless, nobody's canceled.