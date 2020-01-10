Dana White 'Dead Serious' About Hiring Best Buy Woman Who Beat Up Shoplifter

'I'm Gonna Rock Star the Sh*t Out Of Her!'

Dana White was so impressed with the way a female Best Buy staffer beat the hell out of a suspected shoplifter, he's flying her to UFC 246 and wants to HIRE HER!!

The footage of 24-year-old Summer Tapasa went viral in December when she confronted a man at a Best Buy in Hawaii who allegedly stole an expensive speaker and blocked him from leaving the store.

Tapasa parted ways with Best Buy after the incident -- but their loss could be the UFC's gain, because White tells TMZ Sports he's on a mission to bring her into the UFC fold.

"That's the kind of person I want working for me," White said ... "You're crazy Best Buy! You shoulda kept her! I'm gonna steal her from you now!"

White says he's flying Summer to be his VIP guest in Vegas for the Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone fight at UFC 246 ... and he's "dead serious" about possibly offering her a job during the event.

"We've talked to her on the phone. She's got an incredible personality. She's my kind of girl!"

"I'm gonna rock star the sh*t out of her and then we'll see what happens!"

And, if UFC 246 wasn't interesting enough (available on ESPN+) ... White says he's gunning to get his pal Tom Brady to the event!!!