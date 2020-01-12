Dina Lohan Arrested for DWI After Outback Steakhouse Crash

Exclusive Details TMZ.com

Dina Lohan may have taken the Outback Steakhouse experience a little too far, because she may have t-boned another car outside the restaurant while driving drunk ... so claim the cops who arrested her.

Cops tell TMZ Lindsay Lohan's mom was driving a 2016 Mercedes Saturday at 7 PM when she struck another car outside the restaurant. She then allegedly fled the scene, but the woman in the other car chased her all the way to Dina's Long Island home.

Cops came, but they say Dina refused to submit to a drug/alcohol test. They say they observed clear signs of intoxication, so they arrested her for DWI, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The DWI Dina now faces is a felony, because she has a prior DWI.