Julian Edelman Arrested for Vandalism After Jumping on Car

Exclusive TMZ.com

New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly jumping on the hood of someone's Mercedes ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us it went down this way ... Julian was in Bev Hills walking around at about 9 PM when for some unknown reason he hopped up on the car, causing damage.

Impressive, considering the 33-year-old reportedly needs surgery on his left knee during the offseason.

The bad news for Julian ... cops were in the area working a robbery case when someone flagged them down and gave them the lowdown.

Edelman was arrested, cited for misdemeanor vandalism and released. He left with his friends.

Our law enforcement sources say it was apparent to them Julian had been drinking ... which might explain a lot about the incident.

The L.A. County D.A. will decide whether to file charges ... it's possible -- very possible -- this case goes nowhere if he squares up with the car owner, but we'll see.

Of course, Edelman was only in Beverly Hills in the first place because the Patriots didn't make it to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

They were knocked out last week by the Tennessee Titans, which beat the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.