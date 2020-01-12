Michael Irvin Raves About DK Metcalf, Could Be NFL's Next 'Elite' WR!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Seattle Seahawks rookie phenom D.K. Metcalf officially has the Michael Irvin stamp of approval ... 'cause The Playmaker tells TMZ Sports he LOVES the guy!!!

In fact, the Hall of Famer says he believes D.K.'s playoff performance last weekend against the Eagles is the start of NFL STARDOM!!!

"I think it's the beginning of his journey towards the elite areas of the NFL," Irvin says.

Metcalf posted a stunning 7 catches for 160 yards and a TD to lead the 'Hawks into the Divisional Round this weekend ... and Irvin tells us he's super impressed with the wideout.

The ultimate amount of disrespect from DK Metcalf waving bye to Eagles fans ✌️😭 pic.twitter.com/80H58vQ3xg — Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) January 6, 2020 @KyleNYY

And, why? Outside of the dude's insane skill set, Irv just loves how Metcalf didn't get down on himself after he slipped out of the first round in last spring's NFL draft.

"He put that chip on his shoulder, he went out, worked out with Russell Wilson, 5:30 in the morning, catching passes with Russell Wilson and he's produced this year."

Metcalf could have a tougher time repeating his Wild Card performance this week ... the Packers have a MUCH better secondary than the Eagles -- and it's supposed to be snowing like crazy for Sunday's game.