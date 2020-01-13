Mexican Wrestling Star La Parka Dead After Suffering Tragic In-Ring Injury

Breaking News Lucha Libre AAA

Mexican wrestler La Parka -- a superstar in Lucha Libre AAA -- died on Saturday ... a little more than 2 months after he suffered a severe injury during an October wrestling match.

La Parka -- aka Jesus Alfonso Escoboza Huerta -- did a leaping dive through the ropes at an opponent in Monterey, Mexico ... but tragically hit his head on a guard rail before falling to the ground.

Escoboza Huerta underwent emergency surgery to save his life ... but the wrestler was reportedly still left paralyzed from the fall.

After battling the injuries for the last several months ... Lucha Libre AAA said Escoboza Huerta was put on assisted breathing Friday after he showed signs of kidney failure.

A day later, the wrestling org. announced Escoboza Huerta passed away after his lungs and kidneys failed. He was 54 years old.

Escoboza Huerta began wrestling in 1987 and wrestled under the "La Parka" moniker for more than 20 years, Lucha Libre AAA said.

He famously won championships in the Triplemanía Cup and Antonio Peña Cup ... in addition to winning the King of Kings event that's annually put on by Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Wrestling superstars Rey Mysterio, Sin Cara and others posted tributes to Escoboza Huerta on social media after learning of his death.