R. Kelly GF Joycelyn Savage's Sad Mug Shot After Fight with Azriel Clary

Here's R. Kelly's longtime girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, pouting and looking super sad moments after her arrest for allegedly beating up his now ex-GF, Azriel Clary.

TMZ just obtained Joycelyn's mug shot, taken by Chicago PD, when she turned herself in to be booked for misdemeanor battery. We broke the story ... Joycelyn and Azriel got into an all-out catfight last week at R. Kelly's Trump Tower condo in downtown Chicago.

We also got the full video of the melee ... and you see Joycelyn and Azriel punching, scratching and screaming at each other as the fight moves from inside R. Kelly's condo and out into a hallway. Joycelyn is the one in the black, and Azriel is in the lighter-colored sweater.

During the fight, Azriel alleged, on video, Joycelyn had sex with her while she was still a minor. It's still unclear if Clary plans to take legal action against Savage.