R. Kelly's Ex-GF Azriel Clary Shares Photos Back with Her Family

Azriel Clary and her family look elated over her homecoming and committed to her recovering from her years with R. Kelly.

The singer's now ex-girlfriend took several pics of herself back with her whole fam -- mom, dad and siblings were posing and dancing in matching outfits. We knew the reunion was coming, but this is the first time we've actually seen her with her folks ... Angelo and Alice Clary. Azriel was 17 when she left to live with Kelly and Joycelyn Savage ... she's now 22.

Azriel captioned the family shots, "surprise. Let the healing process begin. Love yall and thank y'all. I even thank everyone who follows me.. because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself." She included the hashtag #movingontobetterdays.

Her dad, Angelo, tells TMZ ... "We are just enjoying these moments right now ... enjoying being reunited as the Clarys."

We broke the story ... Azriel plans to seek professional help from a counselor to recover from the alleged abuse and trauma she suffered from Kelly. Her parents are focused on doing whatever they can to get her life back in order.

Play video content TMZ.com

The happy reunion comes just days after Clary and Savage had a huge fight at Kelly's condo as Azriel was moving out. During the fight, Azriel claimed -- on camera -- Joycelyn had sex with her while Azriel was still a minor.