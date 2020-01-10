R. Kelly's GF Joycelyn Savage Secretly Met Her Family at Courthouse

Exclusive TMZ.com

Joycelyn Savage had direct contact with her family for the first time since she left home nearly 3 years ago to live with R. Kelly ... and it might be a sign of things to come.

Gerald Griggs -- the attorney for Joycelyn's parents, Tim and Jonjelyn -- tells TMZ ... Joycelyn's immediate family members were secretly brought to the holding area of the Chicago courthouse Thursday after her hearing to meet with her.

We're told law enforcement facilitated the meeting, which went down before Savage was released on bond for the alleged battery of Azriel Clary during their Wednesday brawl at Kelly's Trump Tower condo.

Griggs says Joycelyn was surprised to see her family at first, but talked to them for about 20 minutes. We're told there were plenty of hugs, and immediate family members told her how much they love her and want her to come home.

Joycelyn was given direct contact info for her parents, and Griggs claims she's willing to set up further contact. We're told the family is hopeful she will willingly reunite with them soon ... because she said she'd be in touch.

As we reported ... Savage was booked for misdemeanor battery for the incident with Clary and is due back in court in a couple weeks.

During their fight ... Azriel alleged Joycelyn had sex with her while she was still a minor, and ranted afterward on video that R. Kelly's "been lying to you guys." She also claims Kelly had her and Joycelyn lie for him too.

Clary recently moved out of R. Kelly's condo and has reconnected with her family, and we're told she's considering flipping on the singer and working with the feds in their investigation.