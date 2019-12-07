R. Kelly's GF Azriel Clary Moves Out of Trump Tower, Done with Drama

Exclusive Getty Composite

One of R. Kelly's longtime live-in girlfriends has had enough of the circus surrounding his myriad of federal and state legal battles ... so she's moved out of his Trump Tower condo.

Sources close to Azriel Clary tell us she recently got her own place in Chicago and is no longer living with Joycelyn Savage. We're told Azriel wanted to distance herself from the ongoing Kelly saga -- including Joycelyn's fake Patreon page -- and focus on her life.

Our sources say Azriel does still support R. Kelly ... but being in the condo with Joycelyn and being immersed in the drama at all times became too much. We're told Azriel is making money to support herself through a TV project and modeling gigs.

Azriel's main focus is now on her singing career, something she put a lot of effort into before meeting R. Kelly. She has plans to document her daily life, showcase her singing and start acting.

Azriel's father, Angelo, told us back in July he would do anything to get his daughter out of Trump Tower ... including pay for her own apartment. The move certainly seems to be one in the direction of reuniting with her family.

It was just this week when TMZ obtained a video of R. Kelly's other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, making a statement in full support of the singer. Savage claimed she wasn't the one behind the pay account that claimed to have info on Kelly ... and that she and Azriel still fully supported him.

