R. Kelly's Alleged Victim's Father Will Pay Her Rent If She Moves Out

R. Kelly isn't the only man who can put a roof over the head of his alleged victims ... Azriel Clary's father is also dangling free rent, if she opens up communication with her family.

Angelo Clary tells TMZ ... he's ready and willing to put his daughter up in her own place in Chicago, as long as she moves out of Kelly's Trump Tower condo and makes contact with her relatives.

Azriel's dad says the deal even extends to Kelly's other live-in "girlfriend," Joycelyn Savage ... if that's what it takes to get the women away from the embattled singer's clutches.

With Kelly in jail for the foreseeable future after the judge denied bond during Tuesday's hearing ... Angelo is making an impassioned plea for his daughter and Joycelyn to finally cut ties with Kelly, and he's trying to sweeten the pot anyway he can.

We broke the story ... Azriel and Joycelyn claim they've recently been cut off from Kelly's funding, but also say they're still living in his high-rise condo, and plan to stay there. We're told Kelly paid rent through the end of the year.