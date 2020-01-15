Shanina Shaik's Divorce to DJ Ruckus Will Be Official Next Week

Exclusive TMZ.com

Shanina Shaik now REALLY has a reason for celebrating in 2020 ... she can finally count down the days until she's officially divorced.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the Victoria's Secret model will officially be single and dunzo with DJ Ruckus on January 23 after the judge signed off on their settlement.

TMZ broke the story ... the model filed for divorce last July. They had been together from April 28, 2018, until June 25, 2019, the date of separation she listed. She cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce docs, and requested spousal support. They don't have kids together, so no child support issues.

Now, it's unclear if Shanina got what she requested -- we know they had a prenup, but the terms of their settlement are being kept under wraps.

No word if Shanina's planning to celebrate with a giant slice of pie. Her official single day, January 23, is also National Pie Day.