LSU Football Family Bus In Minor Crash ... No Apparent Injuries

Exclusive Details Getty

More off-the-field drama for LSU ... we've just learned a bus carrying 25 to 30 family members and close friends of the national champs was just involved in a minor crash.

We're told the bus was traveling on the I-110 North in Baton Rouge on the way to the airport Thursday around 12 PM PT to fly out to Washington D.C. for the upcoming White House ceremony with President Trump.

One source tells us it was raining -- the roads were slippery -- and during the ride, a small red car lost control and hit the bus before slamming into a barricade.

All vehicles involved immediately stopped -- the red car's airbags deployed.

We're told EMTs responded to the scene and came onto the bus to see if everyone was okay. No one required medical attention.

None of the athletes were on the bus -- the team bus was in the caravan but not involved in the accident.