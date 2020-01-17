Jillian Michaels Settles with Ex, Officially Ends Domestic Partnership

Breaking News TMZ/Getty

Jillian Michaels and her ex have come to an agreement to end their domestic partnership ... which includes joint custody of their 2 children.

The fitness guru and Heidi Michaels-Rhoades settled custody and other important matters to officially become single as of January 16 ... according to new legal docs.

The now-exes agreed their kids -- 9-year-old Lukensia and 6-year-old Phoenix -- will live with Heidi 60 percent of the time and Jillian the other 40 percent. Both also agree not to speak poorly of each other in front of the kids.

As for financial issues ... "The Biggest Loser" star is forking over $2.4 million to Heidi as an advance in child support and will pay an additional $2k a month. Jillian's also agreed to pay for the kids' schooling, clothing and extracurricular activities.

According to the docs, they're splitting their properties -- Jillian gets the $5.8 mil Malibu beach house and Heidi gets the $2 mil pad in Topanga, CA. Both waived their rights to spousal support.