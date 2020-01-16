Lizzo Rocks Strappy Golden Swimsuit on Beach in New Zealand
Lizzo Rocks Swimsuit for Golden Beach Day ... Where You At, Jillian???
1/16/2020 8:45 AM PT
Lizzo's feeling good as
hell gold about her body as she soaked up some sunshine, and had a blast on the beach with friends ... and Jillian Michaels is clearly out-of-sight, out-of-mind.
The singer and her crew hit up Piha, a surf beach in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday ... and she wasn't shy about showing off her figure. Lizzo rocked the hell out of a tiny, metallic gold, one-piece swimsuit.
In true Lizzo form, she also did some twerking in the sand and posed for a bunch of pics ... before she headed back to the office. She's down under to perform at the FOMO Festival.
We don't know that it was, but the beach trip might seem like a response to last week's controversy. You'll recall, fitness guru Jillian said we should celebrate Lizzo's music, but not necessarily her weight ... because it could lead to serious health issues.
Lots of buzz around that debate -- but Lizzo definitely ain't hearing it all the way down in New Zealand.
434 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.