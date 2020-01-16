Lizzo Rocks Strappy Golden Swimsuit on Beach in New Zealand

Lizzo's feeling good as hell gold about her body as she soaked up some sunshine, and had a blast on the beach with friends ... and Jillian Michaels is clearly out-of-sight, out-of-mind.

The singer and her crew hit up Piha, a surf beach in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday ... and she wasn't shy about showing off her figure. Lizzo rocked the hell out of a tiny, metallic gold, one-piece swimsuit.

In true Lizzo form, she also did some twerking in the sand and posed for a bunch of pics ... before she headed back to the office. She's down under to perform at the FOMO Festival.

Play video content TMZ.com

We don't know that it was, but the beach trip might seem like a response to last week's controversy. You'll recall, fitness guru Jillian said we should celebrate Lizzo's music, but not necessarily her weight ... because it could lead to serious health issues.