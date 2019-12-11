Lizzo's Microphone Issues Don't Stop Her from Jingle Jamming

Play video content TMZ.com

Lizzo's mic cut out repeatedly at a big gig in Indianapolis, but she didn't just get named Entertainer of the Year for nothing ... and made sure the show went on.

The "Truth Hurts" singer was the headliner Tuesday night at the 99.5 ZPL Jingle Jam at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but midway through her second song, "Cuz I Love You" ... technical glitches made things less than good as hell.

Lizzo's wireless microphone went silent and she didn't know it, and for some reason ... nobody alerted her until she'd powered through the rest of the track unaware nobody could hear her.

We're told she switched out the mic several times but kept having the same issue, but didn't let it get her down ... and stayed onstage doing Lizzo things -- twerking and chatting with her fans -- to keep everyone engaged through the tech difficulties.

The good news -- her crew managed to get the mics and sound working properly for her back-to-back jacks of "Juice" and "Truth Hurts" to close out the show, and from what we hear ... the crowd loved it.

Shoutout to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for letting me experience Lizzo as played on a Gameboy Color speaker #SomeoneIsFired — Hayley Wenk (@wenkernumber9) December 11, 2019 @wenkernumber9

Of course, several folks online still called out the venue and/or Lizzo's sound team for putting her through the wringer ... but the consensus is she made the most of it.

More good news -- Lizzo's reward for being a trooper is being named TIME's 2019 Entertainer of the Year Wednesday morning ... capping off a hell of a hot streak.

