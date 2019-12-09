Lizzo Twerks, Shows Off Thong As Laker Girls Dance to 'Juice'

Lizzo Takes a Crack at Dancing Like the Laker Girls ... It's a Thong of Beauty!!!

12/9/2019 6:53 AM PT
LETTIN' LOOSE WITH JUICE
Lizzo damn near blew the lid off Staples Center when she twerked her butt off.

It all went down Sunday night during a break at the Timberwolves-Lakers game ... while the Laker Girls were performing to the rapper's Grammy-nominated track "Juice," Lizzo got all hyped up ... rapping along before going HAM.

Lizzo -- who was sitting courtside -- was right there on the jumbotron for all to enjoy ... dancing before turning around and putting on a twerk show ... proudly displaying a black thong and fishnet tights. The crowd went absolutely NUTS.

Not to be outdone ... the Lakers steamrolled past the T'Wolves 142-125 behind Anthony Davis' season-high 50 points.

Maybe Lizzo's a good luck BB charm.

