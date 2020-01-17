Mac Miller Fans Soak Up Pop-Up Exhibition Celebrating Rapper

Mac Miller fans are showing up in droves to honor the late rapper at pop-up exhibitions opening around the country.

Fans were treated to the invite-only installation in L.A. Thursday to celebrate Mac's music and legacy. These exhibitions are launched in partnership with Amazon Music, and in conjunction with Mac's posthumous, "Circles," album release. Fans perused the art pieces and tons of mech ... while also enjoying listening sessions.

Thursday's event was a soft opening, but a 2-day event is slated for Friday and Saturday in NYC and also in Mac's hometown of Pittsburgh. The exhibition is free to the public from noon to 9 PM, and all net proceeds from merch sales will benefit the Mac Miller Fund ... which supports young musicians.