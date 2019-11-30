Pete Davidson Makes Fans Sign Million Dollar NDA to See His Show

Getty

Pete Davidson seems to be over chastising misbehaved crowds at his stand-up shows -- so now, he's putting his money where their mouths are with a very expensive NDA.

According to reports, the 'SNL' star has recently been having fans sign non-disclosure agreements in order to see his live shows ... one of which was put on blast by an annoyed ticket holder who posted screenshots of the alleged document that she says was emailed to her prior to the show. It was for his SF stop right before Thanksgiving.

The woman says the agreement has strict rules -- no phones inside, and no commentary about his content in any way, shape or form thereafter, especially online.

Oh, and if ya break those rules and get found out by Pete and co. ... you're subject to a million dollar fine, plus any other expenses incurred for your conduct. The document reads, "In the event of breach of this agreement, individual shall pay company, upon demand, as liquidated damages, the sum of one million dollars, plus any out of pocket expense."

It's not uncommon for comedians to demand phones be surrendered before coming into a venue that's gonna host them ... but the million-dollar NDA seems pretty over the top.

Then again ... Pete has had issues lately with stand-up gigs, whether it's for one reason or another. And on at least one occasion, he's unloaded on his audience for crappy etiquette.