Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Kissing in Public for First Time at Concert
Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber First Time for Everything ... Public Lip-lock in the City!!!
11/19/2019 8:02 AM PT
Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are making it official -- unintentionally, we think, but they're finally at the kissing in public stage of their situtationship.
The 'SNL' star and model, who's 8 years younger than him, were out Monday night at Webster Hall in NYC to catch singer Charlotte Lawrence in concert. Pete and Kaia had a great view from the balcony, but their eyes were mostly on each other.
At one point, they went in for a smooch -- and were standing with each other pretty much the entire time. It looks like they came back for seconds later in the show.
Pete was rocking his signature hoodie look, but when he kissed Kaia he lost the hood ... meaning he ain't being shy about them being a couple.
PD and KG have been hanging out a lot lately -- they were seen going into her apartment together after a late night on the town, and have been pretty much inseparable since late October, when they first hooked up over a meal in the Big Apple.
We don't know who Kaia was seeing prior to this, but Pete's dating history has been well documented since his engagement to Ariana Grande.
