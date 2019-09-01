Pete Davidson Seen with Margaret Qualley in Venice Amid Dating Rumors

Mega

Pete Davidson's bumpy week appears to be going a lot smoother now that he's out of the States and in Italy with Margaret Qualley ... whom he's supposedly dating.

The 'SNL' star was leaving a hotel in Venice Sunday night alongside Margaret -- who's there for the Venice Film Festival, which debuted her new flick, "Seberg," Friday. Pete was at the screening too -- sitting behind Margaret -- but they didn't walk the red carpet together.

Getty

Well, they weren't shy stepping out together here as rumors swirl about their relationship. Word around town is they're an item -- have been for a minute now, apparently.

Remember, Pete's last flame, Kate Beckinsale, was spotted smooching another dude way back in June. So, if these two are, in fact, dating ... it would be safe to assume things got started right around then. Whether it's stand-up woes or women ... never a dull moment.

BTW, if Margaret looks familiar to you, it's probably 'cause you've seen her in few notable things over the past couple years or so -- including a prominent role in Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time.' She's the Manson Family chick who invites Brad Pitt to the ranch.

She was also in HBO's "The Leftovers" in 2017 -- playing Justin Theroux's daughter -- and she was recently nominated for an Emmy for her role in FX's "Fosse/Verdon."