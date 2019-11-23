Pete Davidson And Kaia Gerber Make Out Poolside in Miami

Mega

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are coming out of the shadows and into broad daylight with their relationship ... sealing it with not just a kiss, but a full-blown tongue war.

The couple was spotted Saturday in a heavy make-out sesh down in Miami, where they were lounging poolside at a hotel and passing the time with mouthfuls of kisses. They were both covered up too -- seems the only the heat rays they need these days are from each other.

After some lip-locking Kaia caressed Pete's head, whispering sweet nothings to him, which prompted him to give her another peck. They look good as a pair, no doubt.

This outing -- literally and figuratively -- comes just a few days after they were seen smooching at a music venue in NYC, where they had the cover of darkness to somewhat conceal what they were doing. Before that, they'd been seen all over Manhattan together.

Secret's out now though ... they're boo'd up and apparently lovin' it. Especially Kaia, who's 8 years younger than the 26-year-old 'SNL' star, but possibly even more famous than him.