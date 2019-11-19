Tyga's Kylie Jenner Look-alike Date Revealed as Ana Boaretto

Exclusive Mega

Tyga's got a type, and TMZ's confirmed she's got a name too ... other than "Kylie Jenner Doppelganger."

As we reported ... the rapper left Delilah restaurant in WeHo Saturday night in a fire red Ferrari with a fire date who looks a lot like his ex. We've learned that's Ana Beatriz Boaretto.

Our sources say the 2 met through mutual friends and have been hanging out since May ... though it's unclear if they're officially dating or not.

Ana's listed as a creative director on Yella Beezy's new music video for "Restroom Occupied," which features Chris Brown. From the looks of it ... she's also an aspiring model.

As for Tyga ... he's been linked to the actual Kylie a couple times lately. The 2 were spotted together at Hyde nightclub on the Sunset Strip last month, and were also in Vegas together at the end of summer.