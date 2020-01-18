Amber Heard Talks in Sign Language at Women's March

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Amber Heard is about as talented and passionate as they come, which was on full display this weekend during the Women's March ... where she showed off her ASL.

The actress was one of many celebs who showed up in L.A. Saturday for the fourth annual event -- which got started back in 2016 when President Trump was elected. Amber got on stage at one point and gave a heartfelt speech about her role in the fight.

Check it out ... while she never outright says his name, it sounds like some of what she's talking about here might be touching on her marriage to Johnny Depp ... which ended in a long, nasty legal battle where allegations of lies and abuse were made.

After talking to the crowd, Amber shared a sweet moment with a fan on the ground ... who spoke to her in sign language. Turns out, she's fluent in ASL -- and it definitely shows.

BTW, we also got Amber arriving in an SUV and asked about her injured foot -- which has been straddled with a brace for a few weeks now after a trip to Hawaii. She joked sharks had gotten a hold of her, and when we asked if she was serious ... she shot a knowing look.