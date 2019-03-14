Amber Heard Besame Mucho!!! Locks Lips w/ Argentine Bae

Amber Heard Packs on PDA with New BF Andy Muschietti

EXCLUSIVE

Amber Heard is getting it ... with "It" director Andy Muschietti.

Amber and her new BF came up for air after hanging out Wednesday in L.A. The actress was all smiles before the 45-year-old director from Argentina packed on some serious PDA. Andy, of course, was the main man behind the movie inspired by Stephen King's 1986 horror novel.

Amber looked pretty biz cash ... with a tan trench coat, black dress and matching boots. Pretty elegant too, with a YSL handbag. BTW ... it appears she's moved on from her last fling ... with art dealer Vito Schnabel. They went public last July at the Wimbledon Championship but her smooch with Andy seems to signify Amber and Vito's relationship has gone kaput.

Amber's got a lot on her plate lately with Johnny Depp's latest legal battle. As we first reported ... the actor filed legal docs citing new evidence he never beat Amber when they were married.