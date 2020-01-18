Guns N' Roses Ex-Guitarist DJ Ashba Cuts Plea Deal in DUI Case
1/18/2020 12:25 AM PT
The guy who followed Slash as Guns N' Roses' lead guitarist is THIS close to putting his DUI case in the rear view mirror ... after cutting a plea deal.
DJ Ashba -- member of GNR from 2009 to 2015 -- pled guilty to 1 count of DUI ... this according to the State Attorney's Office in Livingston County, Illinois. In return, prosecutors dropped a separate charge of running a stop sign.
Ashba was sentenced to 24 months of court-supervised probation and 30 hours of community service. He must also submit to alcohol treatment and pay a fine. We're told he was also ordered to attend meetings where victims of DUI's tell their stories.
TMZ broke the story ... Ashba was busted back in July 2018 in Fairbury, IL after cops say they pulled him over for blowing a stop sign. Cops ultimately said he showed signs of impairment so they arrested him and booked him for suspicion of DUI.
