Celebs Arrive To The 2020 SAG Awards, Dapper & Delightfully Dressed
2020 SAG Awards Welcome to the Company Party ... It's a Union Thing
1/19/2020 4:18 PM PT
Hollywood is coming to work for a special occasion this weekend -- it's the 2020 SAG Awards, and the union's biggest members showed up ready to represent.
Tons of stars were dressed to the nines Sunday ahead of the award show -- where their own peers in SAG-AFTRA vote on who put on the best performances this year on both film and television. It's honestly one of the purest award shows -- actors judging actors.
Some celebs who've shown up so far ... John Bradley, Jane Seymour, Gaten Matarazzo, Nikki Novak, Kathryn Newton, Keltie Knight, Dacre Montgomery, Chloe Coleman, Liv Pollock, Jason Winston George, Zuri Hall, Scott Evans, James Tupper, Shireen Jiwan, Priah Ferguson, Sibley Scoles, Courtney B. Vance, Renee Bargh, Erin Lim, Cary Elwes and more.
It's gonna be a big night for sure -- Robert De Niro's receiving a lifetime achievement award, which will be given to him by Leonardo DiCaprio. There's also gonna be a number of presenters ... everyone from Tom Hanks to Lupita Nyong'o will be up there.
The bigger nominees don't seem to have arrived quite yet -- but they better hurry ... showtime's in about 45 minutes. Those green statuettes aren't gonna wait forever!!!
