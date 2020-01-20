LeBron James Rips Fan For Throwing Trash on Bronny, 'Hating Has No Age Limit'

Breaking News

Some scumbag threw trash on Bronny James during his H.S. hoops game on Monday ... and now LeBron is calling out the fan for being a hater.

LBJ was in the stands when Bronny and Sierra Canyon were in the 3rd quarter of their game against Paul VI Catholic (VA) at Springfield College in Massachusetts ... when the person in the stands threw an item at the 15-year-old.

Game was stopped and security was called out immediately to remove a fan that threw a yellow starburst or a piece of trash at Bronny James in the 3rd quarter.



Be better, fans. pic.twitter.com/WzvmluebpE — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) January 20, 2020 @krystenpeek

The ref who saw it happen immediately stopped the game and had security eject the fan ... and LeBron (surrounded by around 5 security guards) shook his head as he watched it all go down.

James went to Twitter to call out the fan ... saying, "Hating has no age limit! #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed."

As for the game ... SC lost 70-62, giving the Blazers their 3rd loss of the season. Duke commit Jeremy Roach had 16 points and 7 assists.