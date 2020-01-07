Master P Wants Coach K To Recruit Son, Hercy, After Beating Bronny James' Team

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Master P says his HS hoops star son, Hercy, is already getting looks from big-time Division 1 schools ... but tells TMZ Sports he wants the biggest name in college hoops to hit him up.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski!!!

Of course, Hercy's Minnehaha Academy just beat up on Zaire Wade and Bronny James' Sierra Canyon squad 78-58 in front of 17,000 fans on Saturday ... and the Junior contributed 9 points and 12 assists.

The game was nationally televised ... and after the exposure, P expects his son to get looks from huge programs -- and it's already happening!!!

"Arizona ... it's so many," Miller says. "Hopefully this summer they'll be on the radar."

P is clearly stoked for his son's progress as a sophomore in high school ... and hopes the biggest schools in the nation come knocking on his door.

Miller also shouts out Hercy's teammate and top 10 recruit, Jalen Suggs, who just committed to Gonzaga ... saying the dude is already an NBA talent.

Fun fact ... Hercy and Suggs played together on the same AAU team in 5th grade ... and you know who the coach was???

Master P.