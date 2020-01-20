Mary Carey Signs Celebrity Boxing Deal, Fighting in April

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

Mary Carey's still getting physical in her life after porn ... by getting in the ring and beating the pulp outta other celebs.

The famed porn star officially signed a contract with Celebrity Boxing promoter Damon Feldman -- who's arranged for Mary to slip on some gloves and go toe-to-toe with another chick on April 18 in Miami. Catfight!!!

Naturally ... the bout's going down at a strip club called the Booby Trap. We're guessing there will be no shortage of ring girls.

It's the first time Mary's stepping into the ring as a competitor, and CB's still working on finding an opponent for the retired XXX star.

Celebrity Boxing has had some issues lately with stars like Angry Bagel Guy and Lenny Dykstra dropping out at the 11th hour -- so hopefully, Mary follows through.