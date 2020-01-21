Magic Johnson Gets Emotional at David Stern Memorial ... 'I'll Miss My Angel'

Magic Johnson choked back tears as he addressed the NBA legends at David Stern's memorial service in NYC on Tuesday ... telling the crowd, "I'm going to miss my angel."

Everyone who's anyone attended the event at Radio City Music Hall ... from Michael Jordan to Bill Russell to Yao Ming and Dirk Nowitzki.

Several NY Knicks players and staffers were there -- same with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and NFL commish Roger Goodell.

"We all know he is the greatest commissioner to ever live," Magic told the crowd ... "But, he’s a man that stood for what is right."

As we previously reported, Stern passed away on Jan. 1 after suffering a brain hemorrhage in December at a New York steakhouse.

The day after Stern's death, Magic posted a tribute -- calling him a "history maker."

"When I announced in 1991 I had HIV, people thought they could get the virus from shaking my hand. When David allowed me to play in the 1992 All Star Game in Orlando and then play for the Olympic Dream Team, we were able to change the world."