Odell Beckham Fixes Core Muscle Injury That Sparked Baker Mayfield Beef

Baker Mayfield can finally relax ... Odell Beckham's core muscle injury that kicked off a rift between the Browns QB and the team's training staff has finally been fixed!!!

Remember, Bake went after Cleveland's trainers following a game earlier this season when he said they weren't handling an Odell core muscle injury properly.

"I would say that it was not handled right," Baker said. "He is not able to run as well as he should be able to as well as he knows ... It was not handled the right way in our training room."

Baker later had to apologize for those statements, saying, "My intentions were not to throw our medical staff under the bus. No, I don’t know all the facts about Odell’s injury."

"It was emotionally answered because I can sense his frustration and I care about my team and putting us in the best position to win."

But, good news for all involved ... the Cleveland Browns said in a statement Tuesday the issue has been resolved once and for all!

"Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury," the team said in a statement.

"The surgery was performed by Dr. Bill Meyers in Philadelphia, and a full recovery is expected."