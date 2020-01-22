Vanessa Hudgens Hits Up Lakers Game To Watch Kyle Kuzma Play

Backgrid

Vanessa Hudgens seems pretty interested in Kyle Kuzma ... because she's hitting up the world's most famous arena to watch him ball out!!!

The newly-single actress just pulled up to Madison Square Garden to check out Kyle and his Los Angeles Lakers as they take on the New York Knicks ... this after hanging out the night before.

TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... Vanessa and Kyle sat down together Tuesday night for a super-intimate dinner in Brooklyn, laughing and having a great time over a bottle of wine.

So, it looks like Vanessa is going back for a second helping of Kuzma. She's definitely dressed to impress, just check out those boots!!!

As you know ... Vanessa is fresh off her split from Austin Butler. The exes dated for 9 years, and she seems intent on putting Austin firmly in the rearview.