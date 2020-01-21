Vanessa Hudgens Grabs Dinner With Lakers' Kyle Kuzma

Exclusive TMZ.com

Vanessa Hudgens is moving on from Austin Butler by sitting down for dinner with another tall and handsome hunk ... and Kyle Kuzma seems like he's ready to grab a rebound.

Check out these pics of the newly-single actress and the Los Angeles Lakers star forward ... the two were spotted Tuesday night enjoying a fancy Italian dinner at Lilia in Brooklyn.

Vanessa and Kyle look like they're enjoying each other's company ... smiling and laughing over a bottle of red wine. It's a super-intimate setting too, with the small table and all.

Kyle's definitely making the most of his night off in the Big Apple ... the Lakers are in town to play the Knicks Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, fresh off a shellacking at the hands of the rival Celtics Monday night in Boston.

As you know ... Vanessa just broke up with Austin after 9 years of dating, and she's clearly ready for a new slate.

Kuz is a bit of a ladies man himself ... we've seen him grab a handful of cheeks in Miami, and hang on a yacht with Kendall Jenner ... so he's definitely got game off the court.