NFL's Kareem Hunt Cited for Speeding ... Cops Seize Weed

1/24/2020 8:37 AM PT
Breaking News
More trouble for Kareem Hunt ... the Cleveland Browns running back was pulled over Tuesday for speeding in Ohio -- and cops say they found weed in his car.

Cops initially pulled over the 24-year-old around noon when they saw him speeding in Rocky River, OH ... just outside of Cleveland.

During the stop, the officer smelled weed coming from Hunt's car and conducted a search that turned up "small amounts of marijuana" in a backpack on the back seat.

The weed was seized as evidence -- but he was NOT cited for the pot. Hunt WAS cited for speeding and sent on his way.

Hunt was NOT formally arrested -- no mug shot. But, he was placed in a cop car during the search.

Of course, Hunt is on thin ice with the Browns due to his violent history -- which includes roughing up a woman at an Ohio hotel ... and other allegations of violence against men during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

We reached out to Hunt's rep for comment -- so far, no word back.

Hunt signed a 1-year contract with the Browns after he was cut by the Chiefs -- which means he becomes a restricted free agent after the current season wraps up.

The question ... will this latest incident affect his future with the team???

