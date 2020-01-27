Ex-WCW Star Van Hammer Arrested For DUI, Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Boy
1/27/2020 11:10 AM PT
Former WCW wrestler Van Hammer was arrested and charged with DUI ... after he allegedly hit a 5-year-old boy with his car in Florida Sunday afternoon.
Boynton Beach police say Hammer -- real name Mark Hildreth -- was driving 58 MPH in a 35-zone and drunk when he hit the young boy, who was riding a bike with training wheels.
According to the report, the boy flew on to the top of Hildreth's car hood and suffered possible internal injuries.
The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in stable condition, the Palm Beach Post reports.
A handcuffed Hildreth appeared before a judge on Monday morning ... and he was officially charged with first-degree felony hit and run and DUI.
During his court appearance, officials point out 2 previous DUI arrests on Hildreth's record.
Hildreth's bail was set at $125k with an option for house arrest ... and was ordered to stay away from drugs, alcohol and weapons.
Van Hammer had stints in the WCW in the '90s and early '00s ... before officially retiring from the ring in 2009.
