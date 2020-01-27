Ex-WCW Star Van Hammer Arrested For DUI, Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Boy

Breaking News

Former WCW wrestler Van Hammer was arrested and charged with DUI ... after he allegedly hit a 5-year-old boy with his car in Florida Sunday afternoon.

Boynton Beach police say Hammer -- real name Mark Hildreth -- was driving 58 MPH in a 35-zone and drunk when he hit the young boy, who was riding a bike with training wheels.

According to the report, the boy flew on to the top of Hildreth's car hood and suffered possible internal injuries.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in stable condition, the Palm Beach Post reports.

A handcuffed Hildreth appeared before a judge on Monday morning ... and he was officially charged with first-degree felony hit and run and DUI.

During his court appearance, officials point out 2 previous DUI arrests on Hildreth's record.

Hildreth's bail was set at $125k with an option for house arrest ... and was ordered to stay away from drugs, alcohol and weapons.