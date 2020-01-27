NFL's Donovin Darius Arrested For DUI ... Allegedly Ingested 20 to 30 Pills

Breaking News Getty

Former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Donovin Darius was arrested for DUI on Sunday ... and he allegedly told law enforcement officials during the stop he had just ingested 20 to 30 pills.

Darius was found discombobulated in the driver's seat of his ride following a vehicle crash at around 10 a.m. ET in Jacksonville, according to ESPN, when things turned scary.

Darius was reportedly placed in an ambulance ... where he told on-scene rescue personnel that he was suicidal and had just swallowed a ton of pills.

Cops discovered two pill bottles in the 44-year-old's car ... but were NOT able to do a sobriety test on the former NFL safety because he could not stand on his own.

Darius was immediately taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

According to jail records, Donovan was ultimately charged with misdemeanor DUI for the stop. An initial appearance court date has not been set yet.

Darius was a longtime stud for the Jaguars ... he was drafted in the 1st-round by the team in 1998 and started 115 games for the team from '98 to 2006.