Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee Wishes He Would Have Told Her If He Was Gay

I Wish He Would Have Told Me!!!

Breaking News

Aaron Hernandez's fiancee says she doesn't know if the ex-NFL star was gay -- as suggested in a new Netflix docuseries -- but she wouldn't have cared if he was.

"I wouldn't have loved him any differently," Shayanna Jenkins said on "Good Morning America" ... "I would have understood."

The fiancee of the late Aaron Hernandez is speaking out for the first time since the release of a Netflix new docuseries on the life of the football-star turned-convicted killer. @arobach reports. https://t.co/fu296hhrc3 pic.twitter.com/KuQtG0ctWI — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 29, 2020 @GMA

The Netflix series, "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez" features claims from Aaron's high school teammate, Dennis SanSoucie, who said the two had a sexual relationship before going to college.

Jenkins didn't dispute the claim -- but said it's unfair to discuss someone's sexuality when that person isn't around to have a say.

"Although I had a child with Aaron, I can't tell you how he was feeling inside," Jenkins said.

"If he did feel that way, or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told. I wish that he would have told me because I wouldn't have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It's not shameful."

She continued, "I think it's a beautiful thing. I just wish I was able to tell him that."

Of course, Hernandez took his own life in his prison cell back in 2017 -- where he was serving time for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.