NFL Hall Of Famer Chris Doleman Dead at 58 After Battle With Brain Cancer

Minnesota Vikings legend and NFL Hall of Famer Chris Doleman has died after a lengthy battle with brain cancer ... the Vikes confirmed late Tuesday night. He was 58 years old.

"Chris was a great example for players past and present, as he embodied all the best characteristics of a Viking -- resilience, toughness and a competitive spirit," the Vikings said in a statement.

"Chris always carried himself with dignity and class. Vikings fans worldwide will greatly miss him."

Doleman was picked with the Vikes' No. 4 overall selection in the 1985 NFL Draft ... and after he switched to defensive end in the 1987 season, his career took off.

Doleman became one of the league's all-time great pass rushers -- recording double-digit sacks in 8 of his 15 NFL seasons -- finishing with 150.5 total QB takedowns.

But, Chris tragically had brain surgery in January 2018 and was later diagnosed with glioblastoma ... a disease he was forced to battle with until his death Tuesday.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Chris Doleman after a prolonged and courageous battle against cancer," HOF president and CEO David Baker said.