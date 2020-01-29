L.A. High-Rise Fire Leads to Daring Rescues, Terrified Residents Leap
1/29/2020 9:42 AM PT
Firefighters are pulling off daring rescues from a 25-story high-rise inferno in Los Angeles ... where several residents are trapped by the smoke and flames.
Helicopters and fire trucks are swarming around the building near L.A.'s Brentwood neighborhood. Flames are billowing out of the 6th floor, and at least one man was clinging to the side of the building ... waiting for firefighters to reach him.
They eventually did get to him as they extended a rescue ladder up to the 6th floor. Other residents made it to the roof, where rescuers dangling from helicopters were able to airlift them to safety.
The fire is raging in the apartment building that was reportedly constructed in 1961, and does NOT have a sprinkler system. It also has a dangerous track record ... another fire broke out there in 2013, and 5 people were hospitalized with injuries back then.
